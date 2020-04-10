Final Fantasy VII Remake: A timeless video game classic is back!

Friday, 10 April 2020 ( 55 minutes ago )

'Final Fantasy VII' is considered one of the best video games. Now, Square Enix is bringing it back with the launch of 'Final Fantasy VII Remake.'

👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Credit: WatchMojo - Published 3 days ago Top 10 Best And Worst Changes In The Resident Evil 3 Remake 12:09 Bringing the Nemesis to modern day consoles is something “Resident Evil” fans have been wanting for a long time, but the transition wasn’t without a few hiccups. For this list we’re looking at the 5 most significant improvements made to the game, as well as 5 changes that didn’t land quite...