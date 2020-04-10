Global  

How to use Snapchat’s new AR lens to donate to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund

The Verge Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
How to use Snapchat’s new AR lens to donate to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response FundSnapchat released a new lens to support COVID-19 relief efforts on April 7th. The augmented reality lens scans paper money and shows you an animation about the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization. The lens also links to the fund’s website to make a donation. Donations support the WHO in tracking the spread of the virus, providing medical supplies, and in aiding treatment research and development. Here’s how to use it.

To use the lens:

· Open up Snapchat
· Begin typing the name of the lens, “COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund,” into the search bar at the top of the screen. This will filter out the results. Tap the lens labeled “COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.”

To activate...
👓 View full article
Credit: Billboard News - Published
News video: Future's New Album 'Life Is Good,' Harry Styles Gives Back & John Prine Dies at 73 | Billboard News

Future's New Album 'Life Is Good,' Harry Styles Gives Back & John Prine Dies at 73 | Billboard News 02:20

 Future announces a new album 'Life Is Good,' Harry Styles gives back to COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund and John Prine passes away from coronavirus.

