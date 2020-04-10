How to use Snapchat’s new AR lens to donate to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund

Friday, 10 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Snapchat released a new lens to support COVID-19 relief efforts on April 7th. The augmented reality lens scans paper money and shows you an animation about the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization. The lens also links to the fund’s website to make a donation. Donations support the WHO in tracking the spread of the virus, providing medical supplies, and in aiding treatment research and development. Here’s how to use it.



To use the lens:



· Open up Snapchat

· Begin typing the name of the lens, “COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund,” into the search bar at the top of the screen. This will filter out the results. Tap the lens labeled “COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.”



