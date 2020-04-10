Melinda Gates: This is not a once-in-a-century pandemic. 'We will absolutely have more of these.' The billionaire philanthropist predicts a timeline for going back to normal. Friday, 10 April 2020 ( 18 hours ago )

· Business Insider spoke with Melinda Gates about COVID-19, the prospect and timeline of making an effective vaccine, and how the world will be permanently changed by the coronavirus.

· Gates said it would likely take about 18 months for a vaccine to become widely available, and that it should first go to healthcare workers to... · Business Insider spoke with Melinda Gates about COVID-19, the prospect and timeline of making an effective vaccine, and how the world will be permanently changed by the coronavirus.· Gates said it would likely take about 18 months for a vaccine to become widely available, and that it should first go to healthcare workers to 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Gregg Toney Melinda Gates: This is not a once-in-a-century pandemic. 'We will absolutely have more of these': https://t.co/Mlzjc3ARsd via @AOL 9 minutes ago Georgeanne Matranga Melinda Gates: This is not a once-in-a-century pandemic. 'We will absolutely have more of these': https://t.co/2408A4OSH8 via @AOL 1 hour ago Brother Rex Philanthropist: There will be 'more of these' outbreaks https://t.co/VpMdD4h6UM 1 hour ago LyceumWellnessCenter Melinda Gates: This is not a once-in-a-century pandemic. 'We will absolutely have more of these.' The billionaire p… https://t.co/KYpP8U2EQ5 2 hours ago Carona Mohapatra RT @ajs: Well, I interviewed Melinda Gates yesterday. Good news: She thinks a vaccine is very doable. Bad news. It won’t be widley availabl… 2 hours ago Ashish Pandey RT @section32vc: Melinda Gates: This is not a once-in-a-century pandemic. 'We will absolutely have more of these.' The billionaire philanth… 4 hours ago Annette Melinda Gates: This is not a once-in-a-century pandemic. 'We will absolutely have more of these':… https://t.co/PZNwQmrPiD 4 hours ago Dog with a Hat RT @pilot_day: Gates preaches global depopulation and now wants a vaccine to save us? I'll take my chances with the flu and HCQ+Zpack+Zinc… 4 hours ago