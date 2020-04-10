9to5Mac Happy Hour 272: iPad Pro LiDAR, iOS 14 wallpapers and widgets, App Store clips
Friday, 10 April 2020 () Benjamin and Zac dive into LiDAR on the new iPad Pro, Magic Keyboard weight and availability, a new ARKit app called Pocket Rocket, iPad Pro’s new hardware disconnect feature, new iOS 14 wallpaper and widget features, a new app clips feature, Watchsmith for Apple Watch, the new Quibi video app, and what’s happening with HBO on Apple TV 3.
