Friday, 10 April 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Benjamin and Zac dive into LiDAR on the new iPad Pro, Magic Keyboard weight and availability, a new ARKit app called Pocket Rocket, iPad Pro’s new hardware disconnect feature, new iOS 14 wallpaper and widget features, a new app clips feature, Watchsmith for Apple Watch, the new Quibi video app, and what’s happening with HBO on Apple TV 3.



Subscribe to receive new episodes every Friday: 🟣 Apple Podcasts 🟠 Overcast 🟢 Spotify



*Sponsored by TextExpander:* Visit textexpander.com/podcast and select 9to5Mac Happy Hour to save 20% off your first year!



*Sponsored by Pillow**:* Pillow is an all-in-one sleep tracking solution to help you get a better night’s sleep. Download it from the App Store today.https://9to5mac.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/6/2020/04/9to5Mac-Happy-Hour-04-10-2020.mp3



more…



The post 9to5Mac Happy Hour 272: iPad Pro LiDAR, iOS 14 wallpapers and widgets, App Store clips appeared first on 9to5Mac. 👓 View full article

