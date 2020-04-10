Apple shares uplifting video ‘Creativity goes on’ along with educational resources Friday, 10 April 2020 ( 1 day ago )

In the midst of the global health crisis, Apple has released an uplifting new video today focusing on how community and creativity will help us get through these difficult times.



more…



The post Apple shares uplifting video ‘Creativity goes on’ along with educational resources appeared first on 9to5Mac. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Jennifer Parker RT @tntweetapple: Apple shares uplifting video 'Creativity goes on' along with educational resources https://t.co/q9djCYfJHd via @michaelpo… 10 hours ago jerry morrow Apple shares uplifting video ‘Creativity goes on’ along with educational resources https://t.co/Jps0YmCjFs 10 hours ago 豬小草 Apple shares uplifting video ‘Creativity goes on’ along with educational resources https://t.co/cg6SJFJexC 12 hours ago 은열쇠🗝️ RT @9to5mac: Apple shares uplifting video 'Creativity goes on' along with education resources https://t.co/gPoZtV6Ksq by @michaelpotuck htt… 1 day ago Techfans Apple shares uplifting video ‘Creativity goes on’ along with educational resources https://t.co/0EXxWhKpcT https://t.co/9af7xBCY7O 1 day ago Anthony Robinson Apple shares uplifting video 'Creativity goes on' along with educational resources https://t.co/q9djCYfJHd via @michaelpotuck 1 day ago ElectroGeek Apple shares uplifting video ‘Creativity goes on’ along with educational resources https://t.co/bal3raS5Bp https://t.co/TBNVsbuIPd 1 day ago Angélique #Apple shares uplifting #video #Creativity goes on' along with #educational resources https://t.co/rnhaX6NcxR via @michaelpotuck 1 day ago