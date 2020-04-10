A parody Twitter account convinced fans, celebrities, and journalists that Colin Kaepernick was signed by the New York Jets even though he wasn't

· A parody sports news account, @SuperToughScene, falsely tweeted that Colin Kaepernick had been signed by the New York Jets.

· Fans, celebrities, politicians, and news organizations believed the fake information, including Morgan Freeman, Donna Brazile, and Tommy Chong.

A parody sports news account, @SuperToughScene, falsely tweeted that Colin Kaepernick had been signed by the New York Jets.



