Taika Waititi gives updates on next Thor movie during Thor: Ragnarok watch party live stream
Friday, 10 April 2020 () Celebrities, they’re just like us: stuck at home and watching old movies to help pass the time while social distancing. Although, if you’re Taika Waititi and you’re choosing to rewatch Thor: Ragnarok with pals Mark Ruffalo and Tessa Thompson, it’s a bit more elaborate.
Waititi hosted an Instagram Live watch party of Ragnarok on Thursday night, intent on providing commentary about the 2017 Marvel film he directed. Instead, Waititi’s stream turned into an impromptu Q&A session with tens of thousands of fans who tuned in, back-and-forth bantering with Ruffalo (Bruce Banner) and Thompson (Valkyrie), and a few updates on his upcoming Thor movie, Thor: Love and Thunder.
The live stream was a typical Waititi affair, with less overall...