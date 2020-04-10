Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Taika Waititi gives updates on next Thor movie during Thor: Ragnarok watch party live stream

Taika Waititi gives updates on next Thor movie during Thor: Ragnarok watch party live stream

The Verge Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
Taika Waititi gives updates on next Thor movie during Thor: Ragnarok watch party live streamCelebrities, they’re just like us: stuck at home and watching old movies to help pass the time while social distancing. Although, if you’re Taika Waititi and you’re choosing to rewatch Thor: Ragnarok with pals Mark Ruffalo and Tessa Thompson, it’s a bit more elaborate.

Waititi hosted an Instagram Live watch party of Ragnarok on Thursday night, intent on providing commentary about the 2017 Marvel film he directed. Instead, Waititi’s stream turned into an impromptu Q&A session with tens of thousands of fans who tuned in, back-and-forth bantering with Ruffalo (Bruce Banner) and Thompson (Valkyrie), and a few updates on his upcoming Thor movie, Thor: Love and Thunder.

The live stream was a typical Waititi affair, with less overall...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

nswint

Noah Swint Taika Waititi gives updates on next Thor movie during Thor: Ragnarok watch party live stream https://t.co/AysexjG3ix 40 minutes ago

GeekTech_App_EN

Geek Tech - High Tech News Taika Waititi gives updates on next Thor movie during Thor: Ragnarok watch party live stream… https://t.co/VWNNOy97L6 50 minutes ago

NCSbyHTCS

NCSbyNCSV #comptia | Taika Waititi gives updates on next Thor movie during Thor: Ragnarok live stream https://t.co/gqXM2geKJU https://t.co/DdQTKpbEbM 51 minutes ago

ThatTechWebsite

TTW Taika Waititi gives updates on next Thor movie during Thor: Ragnarok live stream https://t.co/dW9OoafVMw https://t.co/u6yeEoUUpH 53 minutes ago

eBasiony

Ehab R. Basiony Taika Waititi gives updates on next Thor movie during Thor: Ragnarok watch party live stream https://t.co/Z5sTlJHGVk https://t.co/ezyZMNfZlF 1 hour ago

mrrusticbw

Mpho Kenny Mabotseng RT @verge: Taika Waititi gives updates on next Thor movie during Thor: Ragnarok watch party live stream https://t.co/5J96vCqnp1 https://t.c… 1 hour ago

verge

The Verge Taika Waititi gives updates on next Thor movie during Thor: Ragnarok watch party live stream https://t.co/5J96vCqnp1 https://t.co/XGKaYO6w2u 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.