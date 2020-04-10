Global  

Disney is remaking its classic 1973 Robin Hood film as a CGI Disney Plus exclusive

The Verge Friday, 10 April 2020
Disney is remaking its classic 1973 Robin Hood film as a CGI Disney Plus exclusiveFollowing The Lion King, Mulan, and Aladdin, to name a few, Disney’s 1973 classic animated film Robin Hood is the latest movie to get a live-action remake. This one, however, is going straight to Disney Plus.

Much like The Lion King, the new version of Robin Hood will “feature the characters as anthropomorphic, this time in a live-action/CG hybrid format,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. The movie will also be a musical. The original version famously portrayed the noble thief of Sherwood Forest as a fox, while his gang of merry men were illustrated as other animals. Little John was a black bear, the Sheriff of Nottingham was a wolf, Friar Tuck was a badger, and perhaps most memorably, Prince John was a thumb-sucking,...
