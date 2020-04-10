'They don't get to summer in the Hamptons? Who cares?': CEO says US should let companies owned by billionaires get 'wiped out' during the coronavirus crisis

Friday, 10 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

· Chamath Palihapitiya, CEO of the investment company Social Capital, told CNBC the US should refuse to bail out companies owned by billionaires during the coronavirus pandemic.

· More than 10 million Americans filed for unemployment and Palihapitiya said they are the ones hurt most by the economic effects of the coronavirus... · Chamath Palihapitiya, CEO of the investment company Social Capital, told CNBC the US should refuse to bail out companies owned by billionaires during the coronavirus pandemic.· More than 10 million Americans filed for unemployment and Palihapitiya said they are the ones hurt most by the economic effects of the coronavirus 👓 View full article

