'They don't get to summer in the Hamptons? Who cares?': CEO says US should let companies owned by billionaires get 'wiped out' during the coronavirus crisis
Friday, 10 April 2020 () · Chamath Palihapitiya, CEO of the investment company Social Capital, told CNBC the US should refuse to bail out companies owned by billionaires during the coronavirus pandemic.
· More than 10 million Americans filed for unemployment and Palihapitiya said they are the ones hurt most by the economic effects of the coronavirus...