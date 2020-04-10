I drove a $141,000 Porsche 911 4S and a $224,000 911 Turbo S — and my favorite model might surprise you Friday, 10 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

· I drove a $141,000 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S and a $224,000 2020 Porsche 911 Turbo S, back-to-back.

· Both sports coupés sit at the top of their respective 911 ranges, in the eighth generation of a design that dates to the early 1960s.

· The Turbo S is the most powerful 911 in Porsche's history, while the 4S is a... · I drove a $141,000 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S and a $224,000 2020 Porsche 911 Turbo S, back-to-back.· Both sports coupés sit at the top of their respective 911 ranges, in the eighth generation of a design that dates to the early 1960s.· The Turbo S is the most powerful 911 in Porsche's history, while the 4S is a 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this