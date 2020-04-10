Global  

Best 0% APR credit cards for large purchases in April 2020

9to5Toys Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
Given everything that’s going on in the world right now, you might have some upcoming purchases that could set you back quite a bit. Well, if you’re not ready to purchase a brand-new refrigerator, TV, laptop, or anything else outright, picking up a 0% introductory APR credit card could be a good option for you. Just keep in mind that you’ll want to ensure the charge is paid off by the time the introductory period ends, or else you’ll get slapped with a huge interest card. But, without further ado, here’s the best 0% intro APR credit cards for April 2020.

