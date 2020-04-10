Friday, 10 April 2020 ( 1 day ago )

B&H is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy A90 128GB 5G Android Smartphone for *$449.99 shipped*. Typically selling for $700, today’s offer is good for a $250 discount, matches our previous mention, and marks the second-best price we’ve seen to date. Centered around a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display, Samsung’s Galaxy A90 is equipped with a 48MP wide and 8MP ultrawide camera, plus a 5MP depth sensor for capturing “pro-style portraits.” Everything is powered by a Snapdragon 855 Octa-Core CPU with 128GB of onboard storage and 5G support allows you to take advantage of further networking standards. As one of Samsung’s more recent releases, reviews are still coming in, yet are positive so far. Learn more in our announcement coverage. more…



The post A $250 discount brings Samsung’s Galaxy A90 5G Smartphone down to $450 appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article

