Rare freebie deals on Mickey, Star Wars, and Marvel Disney iMessage stickers

9to5Toys Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
We have seen an absolutely massive selection of iOS app deals to keep ourselves busy lately, but today it’s all about iMessage Disney stickers we can share with others. Disney has a giant collection of sticker apps on the App Store for all of its major franchises from Mickey and Frozen to Star Wars and Moana that very rarely ever go on sale. These regularly $2 apps house a series of iMessage stickers you and the kids can share with each other and friends. Best of all, a bunch of them have now gone *free*. Head below for all the details. more…

