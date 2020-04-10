Verizon’s new tracking tool tells advertisers when you’re looking at your email inbox Friday, 10 April 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge



Verizon quietly introduced a new email marketing feature yesterday that it ominously calls “View Time Optimization,” which is a fancy euphemism for a tracking tool that alerts advertisers to the moment you’re looking at your email inbox. Why? So they can send you an ad, of course.



The service is part of Verizon’s suite of email and web advertising properties, which includes AOL and Yahoo, and well-known programmer David Heinemeier Hansson (the inventor of the Ruby on Rails programming language) called out Verizon on Twitter today for what Hansson calls an “Orwellian” ad placement tool.



