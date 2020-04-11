Global  

One News Page > Technology News >

News24.com | 'Go to another city' - African community targeted in China virus crackdown

News24 Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
News24.com | 'Go to another city' - African community targeted in China virus crackdownAfricans in southern China's largest city say they have become targets of suspicion and subjected to forced evictions, arbitrary quarantines and mass coronavirus testing as the country steps up its fight against imported infections.
Credit: Newsvia English - Published
News video: Africans mistreated in Guangzhou amid COVID-19 fears

Africans mistreated in Guangzhou amid COVID-19 fears 00:42

 **Multi-language subtitle and captions are provided. Please turn on cc to select. GUANGZHOU, CHINA - Dozens of videos taken by African people in southern China's Guangzhou city show riot police disperse African people in the city's Little Africa district amid fears of COVID-19.

