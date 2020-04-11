How Apple and Google are tackling one of the toughest parts about tracking COVID-19 exposures
On Thursday evening I wrote about some of the limitations in using the Bluetooth chip in your smartphone to track the spread of COVID-19. Naturally, on Friday morning Apple and Google announced what might be the most significant collaboration in the history of both companies — a joint effort to use the Bluetooth chip in your smartphone to track the spread of COVID-19.
Russell Brandom and Adi Robertson had the details in The Verge:
The new system, which is laid out in a series of documents and white papers, would use short-range Bluetooth...