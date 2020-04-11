Upgrade your setup with SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless headphones at $100 off Saturday, 11 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Today only, Woot is offering the SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless Gaming Headset for *$229.99 Prime* *shipped*. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. This headset normally fetches $330 at Amazon and today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve seen all-time, outside of a drop to around $193 when stacking promotions which sold out quickly. The Arctis Pro Wireless is a high-end gaming headset that offers a cable-free experience. The wireless feature works with both PC and PS4, and the headset even sports wired 3.5mm connectivity for Xbox and Switch gaming as well. Rated 4/5 stars.



more…



