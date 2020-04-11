NASA marking the 50th anniversary of “successful failure” Apollo 13 mission Saturday, 11 April 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

The Apollo 13 astronauts | Photo by Time Life Pictures/NASA/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images



Today is the 50th anniversary of the launch of the Apollo 13 mission that never made it to the moon, the one where Commander Jim Lovell uttered the phrase “Houston, we’ve had a problem.” NASA calls the mission a “successful failure,” because even though an explosion crippled the primary spacecraft two days in, Lovell and fellow crewmembers Fred Haise and Jack Swigert returned safely to Earth thanks to the determined work of the ground crew at Mission Control.



NASA isn’t planning in-person activities to commemorate the event due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but has released a documentary with archival footage from the mission. Apollo 13: Home Safe includes interviews with Lovell (it opens with him saying “it was plagued by bad omens and... The Apollo 13 astronauts | Photo by Time Life Pictures/NASA/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty ImagesToday is the 50th anniversary of the launch of the Apollo 13 mission that never made it to the moon, the one where Commander Jim Lovell uttered the phrase “Houston, we’ve had a problem.” NASA calls the mission a “successful failure,” because even though an explosion crippled the primary spacecraft two days in, Lovell and fellow crewmembers Fred Haise and Jack Swigert returned safely to Earth thanks to the determined work of the ground crew at Mission Control.NASA isn’t planning in-person activities to commemorate the event due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but has released a documentary with archival footage from the mission. Apollo 13: Home Safe includes interviews with Lovell (it opens with him saying “it was plagued by bad omens and... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Tiziano Caviglia NASA marking the 50th anniversary of 'successful failure' Apollo 13 mission • The Verge #NASA #Luna #Apollo13 https://t.co/u3FubNCZA6 23 minutes ago Jeremy Shorr™ One of my favorite stories to tell when working with teachers and students about divergent thinking, problem solvin… https://t.co/edjc3Pwr2s 47 minutes ago STEM Ecosystems NASA marking the 50th anniversary of “successful failure” Apollo 13 mission https://t.co/JFcRXW10o1 51 minutes ago theverge_rss NASA marking the 50th anniversary of “successful failure” Apollo 13 mission https://t.co/LjAM9Qqguu https://t.co/3Vxtk3M4vp 1 hour ago Deborah Lansing NASA marking the 50th anniversary of “successful failure” Apollo 13 mission https://t.co/OtXYHXavwG https://t.co/oWireVE0DU 1 hour ago Andrew Reeves RT @verge: NASA marking the 50th anniversary of ‘successful failure’ Apollo 13 mission https://t.co/gClj24Y0NI https://t.co/fghcmCJ5EP 1 hour ago VendorNaija NASA marking the 50th anniversary of “successful failure” Apollo 13 mission - The Verge https://t.co/4YHeFHTsTL 2 hours ago Owen Andrew NASA marking the 50th anniversary of “successful failure” Apollo 13 mission https://t.co/iipPvkVqDf https://t.co/TtfaUnuvQa 3 hours ago