Apple Maps will show COVID-19 testing locations

engadget Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
It should soon be easier to find COVID-19 testing locations if you live in Apple’s ecosystem. As 9to5Mac discovered, Apple has opened a portal for healthcare providers to add their COVID-19 test facilities to Maps. The listings will tell you what you...
News video: Walgreens Opens New Drive-Through Testing Options

Walgreens Opens New Drive-Through Testing Options 00:20

 Walgreens announced it will open 15 new drive-through testing locations throughout the U.S. starting this week. These locations include Arizona, Florida, Texas, and other states. Walgreens said they chose those states based on anticipated hot spots for the coronavirus.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Employees at multiple SWFL Publix locations test positive for COVID-19 [Video]

Employees at multiple SWFL Publix locations test positive for COVID-19

Publix employees at four locations in our area have tested positive. The stores include three in Fort Myers and one in Port Charlotte.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:45Published
Simon Harris: No return to normal life after Covid-19 restrictions lift [Video]

Simon Harris: No return to normal life after Covid-19 restrictions lift

Ireland's health minister Simon Harris defends the level of testing for Covid-19 in the country and says there will be no return to normal life when restrictions lift on May 5.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Apple Maps simplifies submission of COVID-19 test sites

Apple will be making it easier to travel to testing sites for COVID-19 in Apple Maps, with the opening of a dedicated Apple Business Register page for healthcare...
AppleInsider

Apple Maps to Directly Display COVID-19 Testing Locations

Apple Maps will soon directly display COVID-19 testing locations alongside information specific to the site. Apple today launched an online portal for...
MacRumours.com

