Apple Maps will show COVID-19 testing locations

Saturday, 11 April 2020 () It should soon be easier to find COVID-19 testing locations if you live in Apple’s ecosystem. As 9to5Mac discovered, Apple has opened a portal for healthcare providers to add their COVID-19 test facilities to Maps. The listings will tell you what you...
Walgreens announced it will open 15 new drive-through testing locations throughout the U.S. starting this week. These locations include Arizona, Florida, Texas, and other states. Walgreens said they chose those states based on anticipated hot spots for the coronavirus.