The first round of $1,200 coronavirus stimulus checks have already started hitting Americans' bank accounts

Saturday, 11 April 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

· The first round of coronavirus stimulus checks started hitting people's bank accounts Friday afternoon.

· Mobile banking startup Current has already seen about 10,000 accounts credited by the IRS, the company told The Wall Street Journal.

· The first round of coronavirus stimulus checks started hitting people's bank accounts Friday afternoon.· Mobile banking startup Current has already seen about 10,000 accounts credited by the IRS, the company told The Wall Street Journal.· Americans who qualify for automatic stimulus payments will receive them this week,



