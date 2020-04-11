The first round of $1,200 coronavirus stimulus checks have already started hitting Americans' bank accounts
Saturday, 11 April 2020 () · The first round of coronavirus stimulus checks started hitting people's bank accounts Friday afternoon.
· Mobile banking startup Current has already seen about 10,000 accounts credited by the IRS, the company told The Wall Street Journal.
· Americans who qualify for automatic stimulus payments will receive them this week,...
Stimulus Checks to
Begin Rolling out to
Americans Next Week According to Lisa Greene-Lewis, a certified public
accountant at TurboTax, the initial wave of stimulus
payments is set to begin the week of April 13. Lower-income adults and
Social Security beneficiaries
have been prioritized. Those...
