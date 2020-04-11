Global  

Business Insider Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
The first round of $1,200 coronavirus stimulus checks have already started hitting Americans' bank accounts· The first round of coronavirus stimulus checks started hitting people's bank accounts Friday afternoon.
· Mobile banking startup Current has already seen about 10,000 accounts credited by the IRS, the company told The Wall Street Journal.
· Americans who qualify for automatic stimulus payments will receive them this week,...
