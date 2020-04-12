Britain's NHS working with Google, Apple on app to track coronavirus contact: Sunday Times
Sunday, 12 April 2020 () The technology arm of Britain's National Health Service has been working on a mobile phone app with Alphabet Inc's Google and iPhone maker Apple that the government hopes will help in ending the coronavirus lockdown, the Sunday Times newspaper reported.
