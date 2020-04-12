From The Strategist: The 29 Best Small-Apartment Organization Ideas Sunday, 12 April 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Tiny apartments are the running joke of New York City real estate. If you live in one, you know that every little square foot counts. So making it a functional yet still open space does require some creativity. Don't have a closet? Find a slim clothing rack. Have a tiny kitchen? Maximize your shelf space. And so on. To find some inspiration for creating order within the confines of a small living area, we talked to some of the people who would know best: Laura Cattano, a professional organizer in New York City who lives in a small, 335-square-foot alcove studio; Mecca James-Williams, a stylist and the proud renter of @itsapt4; interior designer Lisa Gilmore; and Emmett Shine, the creative director of Pattern Brands, which studies what...

