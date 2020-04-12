Zoom became Saturday Night Live’s breakout star in historic all digital, remote episode

Sunday, 12 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

“Live from Zoom, it’s Saturday Night Live” isn’t a phrase people ever assumed NBC’s quintessential late night show would ever open with, but then again, most people likely weren’t using Zoom as daily vernacular a month ago.



The breakout star of Saturday Night Live’s unprecedented remote episode was the video conferencing tool tens of millions of people are using while working from home. It wasn’t just a casual throwaway line in a sketch during Saturday Night Live’s (SNL) most recent episode. It wasn’t just a venue where the show was filmed, standing in as a digital replacement for Studio 8H at 30 Rock in New York City. Zoom became a cast member in its own right as the SNL team worked remotely to put together a 90-minute show for... “Live from Zoom, it’s Saturday Night Live” isn’t a phrase people ever assumed NBC’s quintessential late night show would ever open with, but then again, most people likely weren’t using Zoom as daily vernacular a month ago.The breakout star of Saturday Night Live’s unprecedented remote episode was the video conferencing tool tens of millions of people are using while working from home. It wasn’t just a casual throwaway line in a sketch during Saturday Night Live’s (SNL) most recent episode. It wasn’t just a venue where the show was filmed, standing in as a digital replacement for Studio 8H at 30 Rock in New York City. Zoom became a cast member in its own right as the SNL team worked remotely to put together a 90-minute show for... 👓 View full article

