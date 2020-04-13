Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > EndeavourOS New Version Released: An Arch-Based Linux Distro With GUI Installer

EndeavourOS New Version Released: An Arch-Based Linux Distro With GUI Installer

Fossbytes Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
Installing Arch Linux may not be challenging for experienced Linux users but it is definitely a difficult task for a beginner. So, if you still want to use Arch Linux or a system close to it with an easy-to-install feature, you must check out new Arch-based EndeavourOS. With its first stable version released on July […]

The post EndeavourOS New Version Released: An Arch-Based Linux Distro With GUI Installer appeared first on Fossbytes.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

GulfDogs

GulfDogs ® 🇺🇸 #KAG EndeavourOS New Version Released: An Arch-Based Linux Distro With GUI Installer https://t.co/ZzdHCWiMlY 25 minutes ago

LinuxDreams

LinuxDreams RT @YashdeepRaj: EndeavourOS New Version Released: An Arch-Based Linux Distro With GUI Installer #linux #endeavour #os #distro https://t.co… 36 minutes ago

YashdeepRaj

Yashdeep Raj EndeavourOS New Version Released: An Arch-Based Linux Distro With GUI Installer #linux #endeavour #os #distro https://t.co/pfnqGBGxgp 49 minutes ago

techisoncom

Techison EndeavourOS New Version Released: An Arch-Based Linux Distro With GUI Installer - https://t.co/0FvcrkLbOX #technews… https://t.co/yByjB9hZSM 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.