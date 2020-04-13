Global  

Amazon stops accepting new online grocery customers amid surging demand

Reuters Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
Amazon will begin to put new grocery delivery customers on a wait list and curtail shopping hours at some Whole Foods stores to prioritize orders from existing customers buying food online during the coronavirus outbreak, the company said on Sunday.
