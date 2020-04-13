Cloudflare ditches Google's reCAPTCHA because of privacy concerns and costs

Monday, 13 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Cloudflare has moved away from using Google's reCAPTCHA, opting instead for the independent hCaptcha bot detector. The company explains the reasons behind the change, citing not only the fact that Google would now like to charge Cloudflare for what used to be a free service, but also the privacy concerns that stem from anything to do with Google. See also: Cloudflare launches DNS-based parental control service 1.1.1.1 for Families Google bans Zoom and the US senate warns against its use Cloudflare announces free VPN tool WARP for Windows and macOS, with Linux to follow Cloudflare points out that it has… [Continue Reading] 👓 View full article

