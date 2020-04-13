Assassin’s Creed 2 & Just Cause 4 Will Be Available For Free This Week

Monday, 13 April 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Starting Tuesday, April 14, Assassin’s Creed 2 will be free to download for PC. This offer is available globally, so anyone can revisit one of the best Assassin’s Creed titles without paying a penny. In addition to that, the fourth installment of open-world Just Cause Series, Just Cause 4, will also be available for free […]



