Dish cuts jobs, re-evaluates business in coronavirus fallout
Monday, 13 April 2020 () Dish Network Corp has cut staff and is re-evaluating its business to cope better with the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. satellite TV provider told Reuters, without disclosing the number of employees laid off.
Yelp is cutting 1,000 jobs and furloughing another 1,100 employees after a decline in business due to the coronavirus pandemic. CEO Jeremy Stoppelman said they will cut server costs and reduce executive pay between 20 and 30 percent.
