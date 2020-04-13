Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Dish cuts jobs, re-evaluates business in coronavirus fallout

Dish cuts jobs, re-evaluates business in coronavirus fallout

Reuters Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
Dish Network Corp has cut staff and is re-evaluating its business to cope better with the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. satellite TV provider told Reuters, without disclosing the number of employees laid off.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published
News video: Yelp Cuts 1,000 Jobs and Furloughs Others

Yelp Cuts 1,000 Jobs and Furloughs Others 00:18

 Yelp is cutting 1,000 jobs and furloughing another 1,100 employees after a decline in business due to the coronavirus pandemic. CEO Jeremy Stoppelman said they will cut server costs and reduce executive pay between 20 and 30 percent.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

robert_perugini

Robert A Perugini Dish Network cuts jobs, re-evaluates business in coronavirus fallout https://t.co/H7B1lv2eMz 2 hours ago

LorenePaula

paula lorene horton Dish Network Cuts Jobs, Re-Evaluates Business in Coronavirus Fallout https://t.co/IrVDUo7Pyf 2 hours ago

theitpodcast1

who's talking about tech? RT @mgztv: Dish cuts jobs, re-evaluates business in coronavirus fallout https://t.co/A0IxTbpQWI 3 hours ago

mgztv

MGZC Media TV Dish cuts jobs, re-evaluates business in coronavirus fallout https://t.co/A0IxTbpQWI 3 hours ago

lacey9020

lacey secutores Dish Network cuts jobs, re-evaluates business in coronavirus fallout - Reuters https://t.co/EzbdUFTtBQ via @GoogleNews 4 hours ago

Penny_G

Penny ✌🏽👊🏼💪🏾 RT @GottaLaff: Dish Network cuts jobs, re-evaluates business in coronavirus fallout https://t.co/zPCSwEf3Eq 5 hours ago

ChannelNewsAsia

CNA Dish Network cuts jobs, re-evaluates business in coronavirus fallout https://t.co/kiTukaPj1E https://t.co/xAybmtpPwJ 5 hours ago

benhug_com

benhug.com Dish Network cuts jobs, re-evaluates business in coronavirus fallout - Reuters https://t.co/CQnjmhKx3n https://t.co/DHBjKUDINn 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.