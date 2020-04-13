Amazon puts new Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods delivery customers on waitlist amid surging demand Monday, 13 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

New customers signing up for Amazon Fresh or Whole Foods Market home delivery will now need to make it through a waitlist before they can order groceries. Amazon announced the new procedure yesterday, adding that the company is “increasing capacity each week and will invite new customers to shop every week.” Select Whole Foods locations will have store hours adjusted “to focus exclusively on fulfilling online grocery orders during this time,” and Amazon notes that its own full-fledged grocery store is now open in Woodland Hills, California, but is solely focused on online orders and delivery for now.



