Monday, 13 April 2020 ( 1 day ago )

**



· *You can change your email on Snapchat at any time by heading to your account settings.*

· *Your email can be used to allow other Snapchat users to find you, if you have that option enabled.*

· *You'll need to confirm your new email address by clicking on the verification link that Snapchat sends you.*

· *Visit... **· *You can change your email on Snapchat at any time by heading to your account settings.*· *Your email can be used to allow other Snapchat users to find you, if you have that option enabled.*· *You'll need to confirm your new email address by clicking on the verification link that Snapchat sends you.*· *Visit 👓 View full article