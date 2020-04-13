Overheating, autofocus issues are the latest complaints w/ Exynos Galaxy S20 Ultra

Monday, 13 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Ultra wasn’t exactly the most well-received phone, but its Exynos-powered model fared even worse. In the latest wave of complaints, Galaxy S20 Ultra users stuck with the Exynos 990 processor are complaining of overheating and continued autofocus problems.



