Overheating, autofocus issues are the latest complaints w/ Exynos Galaxy S20 Ultra

9to5Google Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Ultra wasn’t exactly the most well-received phone, but its Exynos-powered model fared even worse. In the latest wave of complaints, Galaxy S20 Ultra users stuck with the Exynos 990 processor are complaining of overheating and continued autofocus problems.

