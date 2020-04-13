Google will donate $1 million to San Francisco Bay Area families impacted by COVID-19, with another $1 million coming from Sundar Pichai (GOOGL, GOOG) Monday, 13 April 2020 ( 3 days ago )

· Google is looking to raise $5 million to help families in the San Francisco Bay Area impacted by the coronavirus. The company has donated $2 million towards that total.

· Half of that $2 million will come directly from CEO Sundar Pichai.

· Google is working with GiveDirectly, a charity that puts cash right into the hands... · Google is looking to raise $5 million to help families in the San Francisco Bay Area impacted by the coronavirus. The company has donated $2 million towards that total.· Half of that $2 million will come directly from CEO Sundar Pichai.· Google is working with GiveDirectly, a charity that puts cash right into the hands 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published 17 hours ago TECH TUESDAY: Tech Companies Team Up To Fight COVID-19 04:42 CBSN Bay Area's Maria Medina talks with Cnet's Shara Tibken on what Apple and Google are doing to fight the Coronavirus. You Might Like

Tweets about this