Google will donate $1 million to San Francisco Bay Area families impacted by COVID-19, with another $1 million coming from Sundar Pichai (GOOGL, GOOG)

Business Insider Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
Google will donate $1 million to San Francisco Bay Area families impacted by COVID-19, with another $1 million coming from Sundar Pichai (GOOGL, GOOG)· Google is looking to raise $5 million to help families in the San Francisco Bay Area impacted by the coronavirus. The company has donated $2 million towards that total.
· Half of that $2 million will come directly from CEO Sundar Pichai.
· Google is working with GiveDirectly, a charity that puts cash right into the hands...
