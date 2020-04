Amazon says it's already hired 100,000 workers in 4 weeks during coronavirus crisis and plans to hire 75,000 more (AMZN)

Monday, 13 April 2020 ( 17 hours ago )

· Amazon announced Monday it will add 75,000 more jobs to help meet demand during the coronavirus outbreak.

· That figure is on top of the 100,000 roles it added last month, which the company has now said are filled.

· Amazon is hiring for three types of roles: warehouse, shopping, and delivery.

