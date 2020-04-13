AT&T is giving three months of FirstNet service to nurses and physicians for free Monday, 13 April 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge



AT&T is providing three months of free wireless service on the FirstNet network to physicians and nurses dealing with the coronavirus response in the US, the company announced.



Nurses and physicians in the US and US territories who are already on FirstNet mobile responder plans will get the three-month credit applied automatically to a line of service for a smartphone or tablet. Beginning today, new subscribers also will be eligible for the credit. Nurses and physicians can also get a $200 activation credit for a FirstNet-ready smartphone on a new FirstNet mobile responder plan.



Actor John Krasinski mentioned the deal on the Sunday episode of his new YouTube series Some Good News. He and former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz also surprised...

