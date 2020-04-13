Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Get 48 Sylvania LED Light Bulbs for $55, more in today’s Green Deals

Get 48 Sylvania LED Light Bulbs for $55, more in today’s Green Deals

9to5Toys Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
Walmart offers a 48-pack of Sylvania A19 LED Light Bulbs for *$55.29 shipped*. You’d typically pay around $75 for this bundle. Today’s deal works out to just over $1 per bulb. This is a great time to load up your home with some LEDs and start saving energy at the same time. You can count on notable savings in comparison to traditional bulbs. Rated 4+ stars by over 50% of Walmart reviewers.

Head below for more deals on Panasonic eneloop batteries, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals.

more…

The post Get 48 Sylvania LED Light Bulbs for $55, more in today’s Green Deals appeared first on 9to5Toys.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Published
News video: Gino Recchia NBC26 Weather Forecast

Gino Recchia NBC26 Weather Forecast 04:16

 Winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings are in effect for Northeast Wisconsin. We will see snowfall to the northwest of the Fox Valley with snowfall totals over a foot in areas of North Central Wisconsin. The snowfall totals drastically drop as you get closer to the I-41 corridor. Due to...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.