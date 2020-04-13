Ford is developing a battery powered respirator using tech from its F-150 pickup truck and reusable gowns made from airbag materials to help fight the coronavirus pandemic (F)

· Ford is working with 3M to manufacture a portable, battery-powered respirator that uses technology found in Ford F-150 pickup trucks.

· Ford is also making face shields, face masks, and medical gowns to help combat the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

· And Ford is working on developing a COVID-19 test kit.

