Business Insider Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
Ford is developing a battery powered respirator using tech from its F-150 pickup truck and reusable gowns made from airbag materials to help fight the coronavirus pandemic (F)· Ford is working with 3M to manufacture a portable, battery-powered respirator that uses technology found in Ford F-150 pickup trucks.
· Ford is also making face shields, face masks, and medical gowns to help combat the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
· And Ford is working on developing a COVID-19 test kit.
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published
News video: Volunteer Group Makes Reusable Cloth Masks For Farm Workers

Volunteer Group Makes Reusable Cloth Masks For Farm Workers 01:59

 A group on the San Mateo County coast is filling an important need for farm workers. They are making hundreds of reusable cloth masks. Don Ford reports. (4/13/20)

