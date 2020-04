· Banks are clogging the pipeline for key aid to reach small businesses struggling through the coronavirus shutdown, Mark Cuban told CNBC on Monday.· Until banks grow less worried about whether "the credits are good," then firms throughout the US are at risk of laying off workers and defaulting on debt, Cuban warned.· The

You Might Like

Tweets about this Michael Stanczyk Mark Cuban says banks are leaving small businesses 'out in the cold' by acting too slowly with emergency loans… https://t.co/pzcJIsB11q 10 minutes ago Kevin Bartlett Mark Cuban says banks are leaving small businesses 'out in the cold' by acting too slowly with emergency loans - https://t.co/heo1fJJZBs 12 minutes ago Aspie for peace! Mark Cuban says banks are leaving small businesses 'out in the cold' by acting too slowly with emergency loans - https://t.co/BlkyNcLMx0 12 minutes ago Charlotte mega star 💥💥💥💥 RT @Gaathan1963: Mark Cuban says banks are leaving small businesses 'out in the cold' by acting too slowly with emergency loans - https://t… 14 minutes ago David™ THE #TECHMAN Mark Cuban says banks are leaving small businesses 'out in the cold' by acting too slowly with emergency loans - https://t.co/DE2rwRmUkI 19 minutes ago David™ THE #TECHMAN @MarkCuban says banks are leaving SMALL BUSINESSES 'out in the cold' by ACTING TOO SLOWLY WITH EMERGENCY LOANS - https://t.co/DE2rwRmUkI 19 minutes ago 🇺🇸✝✝Gaathan✝✝🇺🇸 Mark Cuban says banks are leaving small businesses 'out in the cold' by acting too slowly with emergency loans - https://t.co/vKtVBrMmVS 21 minutes ago Márcio M. Silva Mark Cuban says banks are leaving small businesses 'out in the cold' by acting too slowly with emergency loans… https://t.co/jP4m6kgNDa 22 minutes ago