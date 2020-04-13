Global  

Astronomers observe the brightest supernova on record

engadget Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
In 2016, astronomers spotted the brightest supernova ever observed. They watched as the supernova, named SN2016aps, continued to emit radiation for more than 1,000 days. Today, in a paper published in Nature, they describe how this “extremely energet...
