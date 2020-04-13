ASUS’ ROG Zephyrus G with Ryzen 7 + GTX 1660 Ti hits new low: $900 ($300 off)

Monday, 13 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is offering the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop with 2.3GHz Ryzen 7/16GB/512GB for *$899.99* *shipped*. Also available at Best Buy direct. Normally $1,200, this beats our last mention by $100 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This laptop is perfect for mobile gaming thanks to its high-power Ryzen 7 processor as well as a GTX 1660 Ti graphics card. Plus, the 512GB NVMe PCIe M.2 SSD offers blazing fast speeds, which really can help improve game loading times and improves how long your computer takes to boot as well. Plus, at around 4.6-pounds, it’s not super heavy and can easily go with you anywhere in the house, including the couch or bed. Rated 4.3/5 stars.



