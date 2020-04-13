Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Invite a llama or goat to your next corporate Zoom meeting or video call for under $100

Invite a llama or goat to your next corporate Zoom meeting or video call for under $100

Business Insider Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
Invite a llama or goat to your next corporate Zoom meeting or video call for under $100· An animal sanctuary in Silicon Valley called Sweet Farm is letting people pay to get llamas, goats, and other farm animals to tune into their video calls for under $100.
· Since launching the service, called Goat 2 Meeting, last month, Sweet Farm had fielded more than 300 requests for animal cameos and virtual field trips...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Buzz60 - Published
News video: Now You Can Get a Goat to Bust Up Your Boredom on a Work Video Chat

Now You Can Get a Goat to Bust Up Your Boredom on a Work Video Chat 00:56

 Admit it: you’re a little tired of sitting on Zoom calls with the same three people for work. Well, now you can set up a call with those three people and a goat!

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Emily30Red

Emily Red GOAT 2 MEETING!!!!!!! Invite a llama or goat to your next corporate Zoom meeting or video call for under $100… https://t.co/t6kRzl1lvC 2 minutes ago

sarahloyd

Sarah Loyd Invite a llama or goat to your next corporate Zoom meeting or video call for under $100 https://t.co/VpGziWSWA6 5 minutes ago

missfangora

Brenda Invite a llama or goat to your next corporate Zoom meeting or video call for under $100 https://t.co/kdyg1WCy3l via @businessinsider 6 minutes ago

Neoavatara

Pradheep J. Shanker DONE AND DONE: Invite a llama or goat to your next corporate Zoom meeting or video call for under $100… https://t.co/rHeJ3t0AhJ 42 minutes ago

MickeyMets

Jo Invite a llama or goat to your next corporate Zoom meeting or video call for under $100 https://t.co/Ar7l0HTNRn via… https://t.co/yrjlmYEgH8 1 hour ago

PaterVaclav

Vaclav Pater RT @ranimolla: My dog will join your Zoom call for a cool $50. Invite a llama or goat to your next corporate Zoom meeting or video call f… 1 hour ago

ranimolla

Rani Molla My dog will join your Zoom call for a cool $50. Invite a llama or goat to your next corporate Zoom meeting or vid… https://t.co/0vn0oTndLW 1 hour ago

maggiemay_prime

Maggie May-be in debt to a racoon 🦝💸💰 #TIL there’s a service to invite farm animals to your team Zoom calls and it’s called #Goat2Meeting and now I’m cry… https://t.co/DdS6Bgm4OU 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.