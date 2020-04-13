Invite a llama or goat to your next corporate Zoom meeting or video call for under $100

· An animal sanctuary in Silicon Valley called Sweet Farm is letting people pay to get llamas, goats, and other farm animals to tune into their video calls for under $100.

· An animal sanctuary in Silicon Valley called Sweet Farm is letting people pay to get llamas, goats, and other farm animals to tune into their video calls for under $100.· Since launching the service, called Goat 2 Meeting, last month, Sweet Farm had fielded more than 300 requests for animal cameos and virtual field trips



