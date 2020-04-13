Global  

Silicon Valley restructuring veteran says his firm is winding down up to 3 startups a day

TechCrunch Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
Marty Pichinson gets called a lot of things: Silicon Valley’s undertaker, its terminator, a grave digger. These aren’t meant as slights; Pichinson is the founder of Sherwood Partners, a restructuring firm that Bay Area venture firms frequently turn to when they need someone to help sell off the assets of startups they have funded. The […]
