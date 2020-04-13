After 50 years, people are still discovering interesting Game of Life patterns.

You Might Like

Tweets about this westlaker RT @AdiShavit: Mathematician and genius John Conway, inventor of The Game of Life has succumbed to COVID-19 today. What a terrible loss for… 20 seconds ago James Carter RT @arstechnica: John Conway, inventor of the Game of Life, has died of COVID-19 https://t.co/BGk2ovMQnF by @binarybits 2 minutes ago FurorRises COVID-19 kills Princeton mathematician, ‘Game Of Life’ inventor John Horton Conway. https://t.co/oMjo1MQrVn 2 minutes ago Dallas Trinkle RT @DavidSpergel: John Conway, a brilliant mathematician and a gentle soul, died today of COVID-19 in Princeton. John was the inventor of t… 4 minutes ago Rai RT @Swery65: R.I.P. We lost a lot of great talent due to this crisis. Japanese lost very famous comedian. Can you say that "Everyone infect… 5 minutes ago Chochilino John Conway, inventor of the Game of Life, has died of COVID-19 https://t.co/erw2bGCMDW https://t.co/QMK9g47unC 6 minutes ago Shawn Kapoor #FBPE Bloody***https://t.co/uaKthUSJsk 8 minutes ago Poops McGee RT @JenLucPiquant: John Conway, inventor of the Game of Life, has died of COVID-19 https://t.co/YakmJgISwt 9 minutes ago