Amazon fires two employees critical of warehouse working conditions
Tuesday, 14 April 2020 () Amazon.com Inc said on Tuesday it terminated two employees, who criticized the working conditions at the e-commerce giant's warehouses in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, for "repeatedly violating internal policies".
Amazon said on Tuesday it terminated two employees, who criticized the working conditions at the e-commerce giant's warehouses in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, for "repeatedly violating internal policies". Francis Maguire reports.
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Katie Kofemug Amazon fires two employees critical of warehouse working conditions https://t.co/gGkuQzboAo 2 minutes ago
T.S. (Tim) White Amazon fires two employees critical of warehouse working conditions https://t.co/tvdxwwqplb 2 minutes ago
daveFozzy RT @ReutersUK: Amazon fires two employees critical of warehouse working conditions https://t.co/1kPyFk8zrb https://t.co/AVWmwPiMlH 5 minutes ago