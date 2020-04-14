Global  

Amazon fires two employees critical of warehouse working conditions

Reuters Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
Amazon.com Inc said on Tuesday it terminated two employees, who criticized the working conditions at the e-commerce giant's warehouses in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, for "repeatedly violating internal policies".
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Amazon fires two employees critical of working conditions

Amazon fires two employees critical of working conditions 01:27

 Amazon said on Tuesday it terminated two employees, who criticized the working conditions at the e-commerce giant's warehouses in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, for "repeatedly violating internal policies". Francis Maguire reports.

