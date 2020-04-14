How to watch the OnePlus 8 launch event [Livestream]

Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ( 49 minutes ago )

After months of leaks and rumors, OnePlus is today finally launching the OnePlus 8 series. In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, that event will be online-only, so here’s where you can watch the OnePlus 8 event live.



