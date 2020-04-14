Global  

How to watch the OnePlus 8 launch event [Livestream]

9to5Google Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
After months of leaks and rumors, OnePlus is today finally launching the OnePlus 8 series. In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, that event will be online-only, so here’s where you can watch the OnePlus 8 event live.

The post How to watch the OnePlus 8 launch event [Livestream] appeared first on 9to5Google.
