Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Ransomware attacks lock 2 Manitoba law firms out of computer systems

Ransomware attacks lock 2 Manitoba law firms out of computer systems

CBC.ca Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
Work at two Manitoba law firms is at a virtual standstill after cyber attacks left staff without access to their computer systems, locking out digital files, emails and data backups.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sectest9

Security Testing RT @JoanneSpruceC21: "Ransomware attacks lock 2 Manitoba law firms out of computer systems" https://t.co/G3M0J4YsU0 #ransomware #security #… 2 minutes ago

JoanneSpruceC21

Joanne Spruce "Ransomware attacks lock 2 Manitoba law firms out of computer systems" https://t.co/G3M0J4YsU0 #ransomware #security #lawfirms 3 minutes ago

myyesportal

YES Medical System Ransomware attacks lock 2 Manitoba law firms out of computer systems. https://t.co/UkLsqeWwun 4 minutes ago

SecRecon

ReconSecureComputing Ransomware attacks lock 2 Manitoba law firms out of computer systems https://t.co/1gJfyqlYaq 46 minutes ago

VERISDB

VERIS Community DB Ransomware attacks lock 2 Manitoba law firms out of computer systems https://t.co/BZgvgMw7u0 #databreach 54 minutes ago

prophetbg

Prophet Business Grp Ransomware attacks lock 2 Manitoba law firms out of computer systems | CBC News https://t.co/CncwaMnFwK 1 hour ago

BrinaBorn

Brina Born RT @CBCManitoba: Ransomware attacks lock 2 Manitoba law firms out of computer systems https://t.co/mFSk9TlPUS 1 hour ago

cyber_truce

CYBER_TRUCE Ransomware attacks lock 2 Manitoba law firms out of computer systems https://t.co/opTEGpkGl9 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.