The UK will release an app to track people reporting COVID-19 symptoms and to alert people they had contact with

Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

· The UK government has confirmed it's launching a contact-tracing app to track the spread of coronavirus.

· The app will allow users to self-report if they develop symptoms, and then alert anyone who's been in their vicinity before the symptoms manifested.

· The app will reportedly incorporate the newly-announced API being... · The UK government has confirmed it's launching a contact-tracing app to track the spread of coronavirus.· The app will allow users to self-report if they develop symptoms, and then alert anyone who's been in their vicinity before the symptoms manifested.· The app will reportedly incorporate the newly-announced API being 👓 View full article

