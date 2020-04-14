Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > The UK will release an app to track people reporting COVID-19 symptoms and to alert people they had contact with

The UK will release an app to track people reporting COVID-19 symptoms and to alert people they had contact with

Business Insider Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
The UK will release an app to track people reporting COVID-19 symptoms and to alert people they had contact with· The UK government has confirmed it's launching a contact-tracing app to track the spread of coronavirus.
· The app will allow users to self-report if they develop symptoms, and then alert anyone who's been in their vicinity before the symptoms manifested.
· The app will reportedly incorporate the newly-announced API being...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Matt Hancock announces new NHS contact tracing app in fight against coronavirus

Matt Hancock announces new NHS contact tracing app in fight against coronavirus 01:22

 Secretary of State for Health Matt Hancock announces a new NHS contact tracing app will be rolled out across the UK in order to keep people informed if they have been in contact with anyone who has symptoms.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

chordialtweets

chordial RT @SMTOWNGLOBAL: #NCT #TAEYONG will release his first solo track 'Long Flight' via SM '#STATION' season 3 on July 18th! Stay tuned for the… 6 minutes ago

StellyWish

𝓐𝓜𝓞𝓡💙 | 1 /5 sa Menpa RT @SB19Official: We are currently working hard to release the official track soon so please wait for SB19's version, coming soon. We hope… 8 minutes ago

yoonyeons

Sam f***ing Winchester𓆗⁷ 🇨🇦 RT @ThePopHub: LOONA’s Jinsoul will release a new track titled “As Time Goes” for the OST “Meow, the Secret Boy” on Wednesday, April 15th.… 9 minutes ago

NamDohyon_101

𝐇&𝐃 |ＳＯＵＬＭＡＴＥ 💫 RT @X1SY_0805: I will never forget 200414 🤣🤣🤣 this is why we really need X1 unit to lessen the anxiety we are feeling for the members’ cont… 11 minutes ago

OutlierTyrone

Outlier Tyrone RT @techinsider: The UK will release an app to track people reporting COVID-19 symptoms and to alert people they had contact with https://t… 19 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.