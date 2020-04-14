The UK will release an app to track people reporting COVID-19 symptoms and to alert people they had contact with
Tuesday, 14 April 2020 () · The UK government has confirmed it's launching a contact-tracing app to track the spread of coronavirus.
· The app will allow users to self-report if they develop symptoms, and then alert anyone who's been in their vicinity before the symptoms manifested.
· The app will reportedly incorporate the newly-announced API being...
Secretary of State for Health Matt Hancock announces a new NHS contact tracing app will be rolled out across the UK in order to keep people informed if they have been in contact with anyone who has symptoms.