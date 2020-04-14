Cisco offers big payment deferrals until 2021 as companies seek remote-work tools Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ( 16 hours ago )

Cisco Systems Inc on Tuesday launched a $2.5 billion financing program that lets its customers defer 95% of payments until 2021, giving companies additional leeway at time when some are facing a cash crunch but also need more remote-work tools. Cisco Systems Inc on Tuesday launched a $2.5 billion financing program that lets its customers defer 95% of payments until 2021, giving companies additional leeway at time when some are facing a cash crunch but also need more remote-work tools. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this