Google said to be preparing its own chips for use in Pixel phones and Chromebooks

TechCrunch Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
Google is reportedly on the verge of stepping up their hardware game in a way that follows the example set by Apple, with custom-designed silicon powering future smartphones. Axios reports that Google is readying its own in-house processors for use in future Pixel devices, including both phones and eventually Chromebooks, too. Google’s efforts around its […]
