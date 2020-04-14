Today’s Best Game Deals: Rocket League from $10, Resident Evil 3 $50, more

Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering the Rocket League Ultimate Edition on Nintendo Switch for *$18 *with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $24 and up, this is the lowest price we can find on the full version for Switch. However, Switch, PS4 and Xbox One gamers can score the standard version of the game for *$9.99** *via the eShop, PSN and the new couch co-op sale on the Xbox Live marketplace. Perfect timing while everyone is stuck at home, Rocket League offers up some great vehicular sports battles that are perfect multiplayer experiences, couch co-op or otherwise. But be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Resident Evil 3, Castlevania Anniversary Collection, Contra Anniversary Collection, and SEGA Genesis Classics, among others. We also still have hundreds of on-going digital game deals for Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch gamers below.



