Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Watch the OnePlus 8 launch event right here at 11AM ET

Watch the OnePlus 8 launch event right here at 11AM ET

engadget Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
COVID-19 might have put the kibosh on a lot of tech shows, but that doesn’t mean that brands have pulled the plug on their own launch events. The OnePlus 8 event takes place today, and you can watch it right here at 8AM PT/11AM ET.There have been lot...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mrjd97306

John RT @CNET: OnePlus is set to announce its flagship phones for 2020 today at 8am PT / 11am ET / 4pm UK. Here's how you can watch 👇 https://t.… 3 minutes ago

QayamTaqi

Qayam ┴aqi OnePlus 8 Series Launch Event https://t.co/g7A0dDFrlt via @YouTube 3 minutes ago

BreejeAnadkat

Breeje Anadkat Oneplus 8 series launch event live 👇 https://t.co/ehoflL7zLV #OnePlus8SeriesLaunch #OnePlus8Series #OnePlus8Pro #oneplus 4 minutes ago

Slappadap

Slappadap RT @PowerbangGaming: ⚠️FREE PHONE ALERT⚠️ Giving away a NEW @OnePlus 8 Pro at 7pm ET tomorrow. To WIN: - Like & RT - Follow @OnePlus_USA… 5 minutes ago

chris_writes

Chris Smith OnePlus 8 Pro launch event: Watch the live stream right here https://t.co/NXxWDUVbi1 https://t.co/MGZguFm9vT 5 minutes ago

haybat

Sᴀᴅᴀᴛ Hᴀʏʙᴀᴛ Kᴀɴɴᴀʙʏ RT @BGR: OnePlus 8 Pro launch event: Watch the live stream right here https://t.co/wr5mhOBs51 https://t.co/fpN1zwthe9 5 minutes ago

BGR

BGR.com OnePlus 8 Pro launch event: Watch the live stream right here https://t.co/wr5mhOBs51 https://t.co/fpN1zwthe9 6 minutes ago

theARUN004

ARUN.A OnePlus 8 Series Launch Event https://t.co/dPmZeTFXoS via @YouTube 7 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.